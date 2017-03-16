Legislators go into interim, Mead starts signing bills

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature introduced several contentious bills in the 2017 session, which ended earlier this month.

Two bills introduced by Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, would have allowed citizens with concealed carry weapons into government meetings and repealed gun free zones on public college and university campuses. The campus carry bill failed in the Senate and Gov. Matt Mead vetoed the guns-in-government-meetings bill Wednesday afternoon.

The national debacle over whether or not to allow transgender persons in the bathroom of their gender affiliation was shot down even before hitting the House floor in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Legislature website tracks each bill and how each member voted through the digest on its website. Citizens may also track legislative action on legiscan.com or by signing up for email updates from the office of Gov. Matt Mead to track what bills he signed into law and those he vetoed.