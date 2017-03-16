WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Legislators go into interim, Mead starts signing bills


As the Wyoming Legislature moves into its first interim period, the Press looks back at contentious bills, where they sit in the approval process and how local legislators voted. Ashleigh Fox | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature introduced several contentious bills in the 2017 session, which ended earlier this month. 

Two bills introduced by Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, would have allowed citizens with concealed carry weapons into government meetings and repealed gun free zones on public college and university campuses. The campus carry bill failed in the Senate and Gov. Matt Mead vetoed the guns-in-government-meetings bill Wednesday afternoon.

The national debacle over whether or not to allow transgender persons in the bathroom of their gender affiliation was shot down even before hitting the House floor in Wyoming. 

The Wyoming Legislature website tracks each bill and how each member voted through the digest on its website. Citizens may also track legislative action on legiscan.com or by signing up for email updates from the office of Gov. Matt Mead to track what bills he signed into law and those he vetoed. 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.
My Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profile

Ashleigh Fox

Government/Cops/Courts Reporter
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..