Legislation nixes dispensing rooms, gives local authorities final say

SHERIDAN — With the exception of restaurant applicants, starting July 1, 2017, liquor license holders will no longer need a dispensing room.

The Wyoming Liquor Division presented the changes made concerning liquor licenses in the 2017 legislative session during a meeting Monday in Sheridan.

Wyoming Liquor Division senior agent Kelly Hunt said when it comes to dispensing rooms, the update strips the legislation of the term “dispensing room” and replaces it with “building.” He said “dispensing room” was repeated 79 times in Title 12, and in nearly every instance the term was able to be replaced with the new term.

Restaurants will remain the exception because of one sentence in the original legislation: “No consumption of alcoholic or malt beverages shall be permitted within the dispensing room.”

Legislators were unable to simply switch the language in this case, Hunt said, and any further changes to this one section would have led to the bill’s failure.

Consequently, changing the language has removed the additional room fee and permits required for dispensing rooms, as well as the restrictions on minors and the 10 p.m. rule, which allowed minors in the dispensing room with a parent until 10 p.m. The new legislation includes no minor statutes; restrictions for minors will be left up to local liquor licensing authorities.

Changes in the Wyoming Legislature also removed regulations for drive-up windows, which said the window needed to be within 40 feet of the dispensing room. The rule is no longer needed as now the whole building will be licensed.

Furthermore, while other license holders will have to limit sales to within the licensed building, clubs will be able to sell anywhere on the licensed premises as approved by the local licensing authority.

Liquor Division agent Jason Allen said the new legislation also included an increase in the number of bar and grill licenses available for 13 jurisdictions. A total of 52 additional licenses will be distributed, Sheridan will receive two of them.

The new legislation also eliminated restrictions on hours of alcohol sales for all licensees and authorizes local licensing authorities to establish hours.

“As of July 1, if your local ordinance resolution says you follow state law, all your liquor license holders in the room get to sell 24/7,” Hunt said.

Hunt also gave examples of ordinances and resolutions to address the decisions ahead for local licensing authorities. This included current statutes that concern age restrictions and hours of operation that can be tweaked to fit local needs.

“Again, it’s going to be up to the local authorities on how they’re going to regulate you,” Hunt said. He later added, “they’ve got to start thinking about these because a lot of these are not going to be in their local code.”