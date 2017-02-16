WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Legion Auxiliary to gather
SHERIDAN — The American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Country Kitchen.
District President Linda Johnson will speak at the event.
All are welcome to attend.
The Country Kitchen is located at 2617 N. Main St.
