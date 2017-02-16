WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Legion Auxiliary to gather


SHERIDAN — The American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Country Kitchen.

District President Linda Johnson will speak at the event.

All are welcome to attend.

The Country Kitchen is located at 2617 N. Main St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..