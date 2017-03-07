Legerski, three Cowgirls garner postseason honors

From University of Wyoming Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three members of the Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team, Liv Roberts, Marta Gomez and Taylor Rusk, were recognized on Monday as the Mountain West announced the 2017 All-Conference team. Head coach Joe Legerski was also selected the 2017 Coach of the Year by his peers.

Roberts was named to the All-MW and All-Defensive teams for the first time in her career, while Gomez was selected the Sixth Player of the Year. Rusk earned a spot on the league’s All-Freshman team.

“The honors reflect what we talk about at the start of every season — team success will lead to individual success,” Legerski said. “Liv had a tremendous season. She was third in scoring and fourth in rebounding in the Mountain West, impressive numbers. Marta provided the spark off the bench that we needed.

Taylor had as good a first year as anyone. This team can share in the success of Liv, Marta and Taylor.”

Roberts, a junior from Missoula, Montana, played in 25 contests, along with 14 conference games, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. She led the team in nine statistical categories, including points and rebounds. She also led the way in ten conference categories.

In league games, she ranked among the top 15 in eight statistical categories. Roberts scored in double-digits in all but one contest she played, reached double-figures in rebounding five times and had four double-doubles. She led the team in rebounding ten times, nine times in scoring and six times in assists.

Gomez played in all 18 games during conference action. She averaged 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game. She led the team in 3-point attempts and makes while being ranked among the top 15 in those two categories in league games. Gomez recorded nine double-figure scoring games, which included an 18-point performance against UNLV.

A freshman from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Rusk played in all 18 league games, including her first career start against Boise State. She averaged 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in league play. Rusk is leading the league in 3-point field-goal percentage and is second overall in league games. She finished with four double-figure scoring games, including a career-high 14 points against San Jose State.

Legerski earned Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career. The 14th-year head coach also received the award following the 2003-04 season. He helped lead the Cowgirls to a 20-plus win season for the eighth time in his career and a program best 13 conference victories. The all-time winningest head coach in school history, he has amassed 266 overall wins and a MW-best 133 conference victories.

The Cowgirls open play at the 2017 Mountain West Tournament Tuesday against Fresno State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.