Legal assistance offered July 20

SHERIDAN — The last opportunity for Sheridan residents to receive free legal information this month through Equal Justice Wyoming’s Volunteer Reference Program will take place July 20.

Equal Justice Wyoming staff attorney and pro bono program coordinator Liz Hutchinson said the program is for pro se litigants with questions in civil legal cases such as divorce, custody modification, landlord-tenant cases and bankruptcy.

No appointment is needed. A volunteer attorney will be at the Sheridan County Courthouse from 2-4 p.m. in the conference rooms located between the large 4th Judicial District Court courtroom and the clerk of district court’s office. The Sheridan County Courthouse is located at 224 S. Main St.