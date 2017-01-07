Legacy Pregnancy Center asks community to sponsor student parents

SHERIDAN — One of Sheridan’s best qualities remains giving back to those in need. Legacy Pregnancy Center continues to provide support for individuals facing unplanned pregnancies, from its successful venture of Hope Lists to a new project sponsoring clients who take on the role of parent and student.

A third-year nursing student, Payton Brilz works to finish her degree while also working at Green House Living and raising her young daughter. The burden of carrying the workload of those three jobs might deter one from pursuing a college degree, but for Brilz, she finds strength in the prospect of receiving help with her education.

“I think that Legacy is such a great resource and that people donating money to help Legacy clients get through college is such a great thing to donate to,” Brilz said. “I think that’s probably for me was my biggest fear getting pregnant at 17 was that I just wasn’t going to have a future…I think that Legacy was the first place that made me realize that all of that was possible.”

Brilz found out she was pregnant at 17 years old, a couple months before graduating from high school.

“It was definitely not planned. I was 17 and he was 16 and we were scared and we didn’t know where to start or who to talk to or what the next step should be for us,” Brilz said.

She connected with Legacy by recommendation from a coworker. They helped the couple navigate breaking the news to their parents as well as figuring out how to still reach goals set before finding out about the pregnancy.

“Just because my life wasn’t going to be the exact picture that I painted in my head didn’t mean that it had to be any less,” Brilz said. “I still got to move out on my own. I still got to be a college student and I still will have a future with kids and a husband and a career and everything. It just might have been in a little different order, and it might have taken me a little bit longer, and I might have had to work a little bit longer for it, but I think it’s just realizing that everybody has their struggles. And my struggles are a little bit different than most people my age, but that isn’t a reason to let it hold you back from what you had wanted your life to be to begin with.”

Brilz is pursuing her nursing degree at Sheridan College, but not without a hefty price. With nursing books running up to $400 apiece, plus scrubs, stethoscopes and other nursing equipment on top of time away from work and paying for child care, a sponsorship would serve as a huge relief.

“It gets really expensive and it can definitely get stressful,” Brilz said. “I think being sponsored would be a weight off my back and give me one less thing to stress about while trying to go to school. [It would also] make it easier for me to focus on school and have to focus less on having to get money to pay for stuff like my books.”

Sponsorship includes purchasing a textbook or $100 gift certificate to the bookstore and sending an encouraging note or care package during finals.

So far, six clients submitted class schedules and sit on the list for sponsorship, with at least five more expected to submit schedules out of the 10-15 clients currently pursuing a college degree. Community sponsors already covered three clients.

“It makes me happy to see that some of the connotations of teen parents not being able to finish college is going away and that people are actually sponsoring it so that people can make a better life for themselves and for their babies,” Brilz said.

Legacy’s Advancement Director Crystal Merriam also realizes the positive impact on Legacy’s clients through the sponsorship initiative.

“If someone bought one of my textbooks while I was in college, I would have cried,” Merriam said in the press release. “I can only imagine attempting to afford child care while also juggling school expenses.”

Legacy’s student sponsorship initiative gives the Sheridan community an opportunity to continue the spirit of giving past the holiday season.

“This initiative is a tangible opportunity to practically assist and connect with young families who are encountering a variety of challenges…to be an unexpected blessing,” Merriam said. “They are in a different season of life than most students. No one’s sending them cookies.”

To sponsor a student, contact Kathryn Law at 673-4757 or at kathryn@legacypregnancy.org.