Left-media ‘creates’ facts, pushes biased narratives

Re: Times, Post, Fox, CNN, WSJ, et al

When you log onto the online version of the Sheridan Press, you see the following quote from the News Media Alliance: “Reporters, editors, and photographers create real news —journalism you can trust.”

I was taught decades ago that the media was supposed to report the news using facts and objectivity as journalistic standards. So, is the News Media Alliance’s statement perhaps a Freudian slip revealing an embarrassing truth behind today’s news reporting?

A Harvard Kennedy School and Shorenstein Center on Media study examined coverage by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, broadcast outlets CNN, CBS, Fox News and NBC, and European news outlets the Financial Times, BBC and ARD in Germany. The study revealed that 80 percent of the coverage of Donald Trump’s presidency to date by these news outlets has been negative, compared to 41 percent negativity in their coverage of President Barack Obama.

This is “journalism you can trust?”

Of course, this study isn’t actually “news” either.

New York Times reporter Walter Duranty sent back reports from the Soviet Union in the 1930s denying the famine occurring in the Ukraine. For his reports, he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize — one which remains on the books to this day.

Then there was the “famous” Walter Cronkite who infamously stated after the Tet Offensive of 1968 that the Vietnam War was doomed to end in a “stalemate.” Years later North Vietnamese Colonel Bui Tin wrote, “Thanks to the media … the American public was bedazzled,” leading to the U.S. agreeing to negotiations to end the war.

For those interested in so-called “media literacy,” many more instances of media inaccuracies and promotion of preferred narratives can be found. If you want recent examples, google the Media Research Center. This organization, although admittedly funded by several conservative foundations, provides in-depth analysis of news coverage of the issues of the day and uses facts and evidence to highlight instances of overt leftwing media bias.

At a minimum, checking out this and other non-“mainstream” media sources from time to time will enhance a reader’s ability to see if the left-media is perhaps “creating” news by shading facts, omitting crucial information, and otherwise pursuing a progressive agenda to promote the left’s biased narratives.

The media claims to hold public officials accountable to the public. But, as the old Latin phrase put it, “Who will watch the watchdogs?”

Vera Cole

Sheridan