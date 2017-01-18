WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Lee to host four-week workshop on intentional living


SHERIDAN — Scott Lee, certified coach, speaker and trainer with the John Maxwell Team, will conduct a four-week workshop on the power of intentional living beginning Jan. 24.

The course will take place each Tuesday through Feb. 14 from 12:15-1 p.m. at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce meeting room.

The cost to participate is $10 per session. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch. 

For additional information, contact Lee at 763-7927.

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is located at 171 N. Main St., Suite D.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

