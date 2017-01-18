Lee to host four-week workshop on intentional living

SHERIDAN — Scott Lee, certified coach, speaker and trainer with the John Maxwell Team, will conduct a four-week workshop on the power of intentional living beginning Jan. 24.

The course will take place each Tuesday through Feb. 14 from 12:15-1 p.m. at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce meeting room.

The cost to participate is $10 per session. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

For additional information, contact Lee at 763-7927.

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is located at 171 N. Main St., Suite D.