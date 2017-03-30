Lecture to focus on genomics revolution

SHERIDAN — Vikram Chhatre will give a lecture on “The Genomics Revolution” on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Sheridan College Science Museum/Mohns Center.

The discovery of polymerase chain reaction ushered in a new era of biological research by instantly providing tools to study organisms at unprecedented depths. In the ensuing decades, the advent of affordable and high throughput DNA sequencing technology has revolutionized a large number of biological disciplines.

This genomic revolution aided by informatics tools has impacted our lives in a multitude of ways. Chhatre will discuss examples of the application of various genomic technologies in medicine, mitigation of global climate change, understanding organismal evolution and designing strategies for ecosystem conservation.

Chhatre grew up in India fascinated by the natural world and with a curiosity to understand what makes it work. Eventually narrowing down his focus to long-living forest trees, he adopted population genomics and bioinformatics tools to understand how they adapt to their environment.

The event is free and open to the public.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.