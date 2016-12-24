Lecholat named this week’s Summit Award winner

This week the Academics For All Committee is proud to announce Ben Lecholat as their Summit Award selection. Lecholat is a senior at Sheridan High School currently earning a GPA of 3.857. His academic transcript and list of co-curricular activities show an eclectic balance of scholastic, musical and athletic skills and interests.

Lecholat has earned an academic letter each year of high school while excelling in such classes as Gifted and Talented English, English 1010, Pre-Calculus and Advanced Placement Environmental Science. When asked to name his favorite classes, Lecholat listed those in the areas of science and math.

This student leader has a love of music as evidenced by classes and performances with Honor Choir, band, Spectrum and Wind Ensemble. Honors have followed Lecholat’s musical pursuits as he has earned All-State Choir recognition as well as selection on the All-Northeast District Choir three years in a row. Lecholat is an active and valued member of the National Honor Society. Academics, however, are only a part of what makes this week’s selection so deserving.

Lecholat finds time for a full slate of athletic and volunteer interests as well. Throughout his high school years he has been a respected member of the SHS football, basketball and soccer teams. This fall he added golf to his SHS sports resume. The holiday season finds Lecholat caroling for Sheridan Memorial Hospital as well as the Christmas Stroll. This senior has also helped with the pancake breakfast at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo before marching with the band in the parade later the same day. Active in his church, Lecholat has participated in its annual Living Stations of the Cross.

Lecholat credits Diane Knutson and Craig Ellis as teachers that have had a wonderful impact on his life. Lecholat complimented Ellis as a teacher that spring boarded him into wanting to learn and a teacher that made learning fun.

“As a fourth-grader, Ben was determined to be successful,” Ellis said of Lecholat. “He completed every task set before him and problem solved through any obstacles he encountered with a sense of humor. Ben is destined to achieve great things in whatever field he chooses to pursue.”

Anne Travis, SHS guidance counselor described Lecholat as, “one of those students that is a real pleasure to work with. I think he embraces all of the characteristics that any post-secondary institution is seeking and I believe he will succeed in anything he sets his mind to.”

Outside of school, Lecholat appreciates a wide-ranging variety of interests and activities. He actively enjoys and participates in camping along with both hunting and fly fishing. Like most young people Lecholat enjoys time with friends, often spent hiking and sharing his knowledge of the outdoors. Musically, Lecholat favors country as his first choice adding that he prefers music that touches the heart and that is human created, the kind of music he says you can connect to.

Lecholat’s future plans have him attending the University of Wyoming in the fall as he begins studies in the area of physical therapy. After completing his degree at UW, Lecholat hopes to continue graduate studies at the University of Montana or Creighton and earn a doctorate in physical therapy. His goal then is to come back to the Sheridan area and work in the community that has helped shape him into the young person he is today. Academics for All congratulates this week’s Summit Award selection, Ben Lecholat.

Lecholat has a brother Sam, his parents are Tony and Ashley Lecholat.

From Academics For All