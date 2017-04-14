Latham 2017 Champion Ag Teacher

CLEARMONT — Clear Creek FFA advisor Lynne Latham was awarded with the 2017 Champion Ag Teacher recognition during the 2017 FFA convention April 6.

“I was very touched and honored,” Latham said. “Usually it’s given to an Ag teacher that has really gone above and beyond during the year.”

The recognition is icing on the cake for Latham’s career, because after 34-years of teaching agriculture in Clearmont, she is retiring.

“I keep telling everyone I’m just going to do what I want to for a change,” Latham laughed. “I’ve got grandchildren to see and I like to garden with a cousin and I will spend more time with my father.”

Latham started the agriculture program at Arvada-Clearmont High School in 1981. She was one of the first women to work in the predominately male agriculture education field, and has held that position the longest amount of time of any woman in Wyoming, Wyoming FFA Association State Advisor Stacy Broda said. In the last 10 to 15 years the dynamics of agriculture education has changed in a way so that more women have entered the field.

“The agricultural family in Wyoming is a very honorable, compassionate, unique group of people,” Latham said.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the agricultural community and educational community of Sheridan County and Wyoming.”

Sheridan County School District 3 Business Manager/Food Service Director Greg Rohrer said Latham has been employee of the year twice in her tenure; the 2009-2010 school year and 2014-2015 school year.

“Lynne is going to be missed greatly within the Ag teacher community here in Wyoming,” Broda said.

Latham said she has taught a lot of second-generation students, which are easier because the parents know the expectations.

“It’s been a real treat to watch the generations of families grow and it’s been wonderful working with multiple generations of the families in this community,” Latham said.

An agriculture-teaching job is an umbrella for two segments — agriculture education and FFA advisor. The program covers a variety of subjects ranging from animal science to metal fabrication and leadership. Broda said the education program and FFA chapter at Arvada-Clearmont High School is very well rounded.

The agriculture students do a lot of metal work and welding projects using plasma-cutting tools, Rohrer said. They have a business called Patio Pals, for which they create animal shaped sculptures that hold potted plants. They are usually sold at the county fair, but have also been sold at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The students also create metal patio furniture, coffee tables and wildlife artwork to hang on the wall, Rohrer said.

In addition, the FFA chapter is really good at fundraising, Rohrer said. The students put on a fundraising dinner to help with medical expenses for one of the fathers who fell off a ladder. They held another fundraiser to pay for medical expenses for a fellow student who was going through some medical issues.

Broda said Latham is very deserving of the award. She is very knowledgeable, levelheaded and straightforward. She has a quiet personality, but people know where she stands