Late rally advances Jets at state tourney

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets broke a 3-3 tie in a big way Wednesday to open the Wyoming State B Tournament against the Gillette Renegades. Sheridan scored nine unanswered runs in the final two innings to take a 12-3 victory and advance in the tournament.

Quinn McCafferty smacked a double in the sixth inning that scored two runs to break the tie, and the Jets were off to the races. Jaxon Parker hit a two-RBI double two batters later and eventually scored on a Caeden Sargent single. Sheridan turned the 3-3 tie into an 8-3 lead at the end of the inning.

The Jets added four more runs in the seventh after opening the inning with two walks. Kellen Mentock singled to score one, and Jaron Brewer stole home for another run. An Ayden Roush single brought home the final two runs of the game as Sheridan marched to victory.

The scoring outburst came after Gillette answered a Sheridan three-run inning with three runs of its own.

A big first inning put the Jets ahead 3-0, but the Renegades scored one in the second to cut the lead. Gillette led off the third inning with back-to-back singles and eventually scored two more runs to tie the ballgame.

But that was all that starting pitcher Jaxon Parker allowed before David Almarez came in and held the Renegades scoreless. The Sheridan batters took care of the rest.

Parker finished 2 for 5 with four RBIs. McCafferty went 3 for 4 and drove in two; Sargent went 3 for 5 with one RBI, and Mentock went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

The Jets had 11 RBIs on 14 hits in the game.

Sheridan takes on Casper Thursday at 4:30 p.m. All state tournament games are played in Rock Springs.