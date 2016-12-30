Late 3 knocks off Broncs in Gillette

SHERIDAN — Liberty (Las Vegas) High School drained a last second 3-pointer to take down the Sheridan Broncs at the Energy Classic in Gillette Friday. Liberty won 51-50.

Despite the loss — the third at a tough nonconference tournament for Sheridan — head coach Jeff Martini said his team played a lot better in the final game of the week than they did in the first two.

Once again, the Broncs had even scoring across the lineup, with nine players filling in the scoring column. Drew Boedecker led the way with 12 points. Aaron Woodward added 9.

Coy Steel, who scored 7 Friday, was named to the All-Tournament team. He scored 20 points in Thursday’s loss.

Sheridan (2-4) will travel to Cheyenne for another nonconference tournament next weekend.