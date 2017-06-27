FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Landon’s to offer weekend workshop

Home|Business|Local Business News|Landon’s to offer weekend workshop

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host a hands-on workshop Saturday at 11 a.m.

Jessica Bohnsack and her crew will help attendees to design and plant a magical miniature garden for the fairies.

Attendees can bring their own container or choose from those at Landon’s.

The cost of the workshop is based on the products used.

A prize drawing will be held directly after the workshop for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. Friday. Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse at 505 College Meadows Drive.

More information about Landon’s workshops can be found online, at www.landonsgreenhouse.com.

By | 2017-06-27T12:19:40+00:00 June 27th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com