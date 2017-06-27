Landon’s to offer weekend workshop

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host a hands-on workshop Saturday at 11 a.m.

Jessica Bohnsack and her crew will help attendees to design and plant a magical miniature garden for the fairies.

Attendees can bring their own container or choose from those at Landon’s.

The cost of the workshop is based on the products used.

A prize drawing will be held directly after the workshop for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. Friday. Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse at 505 College Meadows Drive.

More information about Landon’s workshops can be found online, at www.landonsgreenhouse.com.