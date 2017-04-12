Landon’s to host workshops on vegetable gardening, tomatoes

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host two free workshops Saturday.

The first, set to begin at 1 p.m., will focus on getting started in vegetable gardening.

The second workshop, to begin at 3 p.m., will be about growing the perfect tomato in Wyoming.

A prize drawing will be held directly after workshops for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. Friday.

Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.