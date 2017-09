SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host a fairy garden workshop Saturday at 11 a.m.

Join Jessica Bohnsack and her crew to design and plant a magical miniature garden for the fairies.

The greenhouse will have rocks, pebbles and plants on hand to use in your creation. Bring your own container or choose from one of theirs. The cost of the workshop is based on the products used.

Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse at 505 College Meadows Drive.