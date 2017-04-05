Landon’s to offer workshops on herbs, gardens for kids

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will offer three workshops this weekend.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., part two of the herbal intensive workshop will be offered. This workshop is free and open to the public.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, a hands-on workshop on edible gardens for kids will teach children the basics of what it takes to grow vegetables. The fee for this workshop is based on the products used.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., a workshop on hydroponics and vertical gardening will provide knowledge to boost your confidence to start your own growing system.

A prize drawing will be held directly after workshops for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. Friday.

Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.