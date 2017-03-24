WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Landon’s to host series of workshops


SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host a series of free workshops Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., part one of a three-part series of workshops on extended growing will focus on patio gardens and container options.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, part two of the series will focus on shoulder crops, which are crops you can grow outside even when it frosts.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the third part of the series will focus on building raised beds.

In addition, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Landon’s will host a workshop about beekeeping.

All of the classes are free and open to the public.

A prize drawing will be held directly after the workshops for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. Friday. Call 672-8340 or stop by the greenhouse to sign up.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

