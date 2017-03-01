WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Landon’s Greenhouse to offer three classes this weekend


SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host three workshops this weekend.

The first class, which is free and open to the public, will focus on what, when and how to prune. It will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The second class, for which you only pay for the materials you use, will allow kids and adults to get creative in exploring fairy gardening. The class will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Also, on Sunday at 1 p.m., a free class will focus on when and where to start your spring clean-up efforts.

A prize drawing will be held directly after the workshops for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to the workshop. Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse at 505 College Meadows Drive.

Landon’s will also host its weekly farmers market Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

 

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

