Landon’s Greenhouse to host four workshops this weekend


SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will offer four workshops this weekend.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday

• 1 p.m., Landon’s herbal intensive, part 1, free

• 3 p.m., Plant a tea garden, $30

Sunday

• 1 p.m., Designing the perfect container garden, free

• 3 p.m., Terrific terrariums, fee based on materials used

A prize drawing will be held directly after workshops for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. Friday. 

Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

Staff Reports

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

