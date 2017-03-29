WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Landon’s Greenhouse to host four workshops this weekend
SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will offer four workshops this weekend.
Here is the schedule:
Saturday
• 1 p.m., Landon’s herbal intensive, part 1, free
• 3 p.m., Plant a tea garden, $30
Sunday
• 1 p.m., Designing the perfect container garden, free
• 3 p.m., Terrific terrariums, fee based on materials used
A prize drawing will be held directly after workshops for those who call and pre-register before 5 p.m. Friday.
Call 672-8340 to sign up, or stop by the greenhouse.
Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.
