‘Land of opportunity’ for women’s marchers

Re: Coli column, Press, Jan. 23

I’m glad that Sheridan Press reporter Chelsea Coli enjoyed her participation in the Denver edition of the Women’s March. Sounds like it was great fun and young people should have fun. Based on Hillary Clinton’s tweets on the subject, she also thoroughly enjoyed watching the marches on television, calling them “awesome.”

But Ms. Coli’s column got me to thinking. It’s been roughly 50 years since I first heard leftists on the streets of America chanting their juvenile slogans. Since then, the infamous “hey, hey, ho, ho” chant has sometimes reared its silly head in the failed “Occupy” movement and at some of the Black Lives Matter propaganda events. Apparently folks in Denver were treated to “hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.” I have read reports where much worst chants and verbiage were heard at other marches across the country.

I wonder if the marchers realize that billionaire leftwing agitator George Soros reportedly donated some $90 million to over 50 of the groups organizing these marches. This has the strong odor of a concerted effort to poison the well for the newly installed Trump Administration before it has had a chance to implement any policies for which Americans in 30 of the 50 states voted in November.

If one didn’t know better, it might seem that women’s lot in American life is pretty awful. I would encourage the marchers to investigate female life in several Middle East countries where they are second class citizens subjugated to the total control of their husbands and fathers. Not to mention honor killings, stoning as punishment for even being accused of adultery, and other brutal 7th Century outrages.

Ms. Coli concluded her article with the following summary of the Denver march: “We sent a message to our government and to humans everywhere who follow oppressive ideologies that we are a force that won’t back down.”

Well, good for you. But I wouldn’t try taking your demonstrations and marches to places like Iran or Saudi Arabia where you would be beaten (or worse) just for appearing on the street without a scarf or without your husband’s or father’s permission.

Anyone who thinks that such oppressive governments will be swayed one iota by such marches needs a serious reality check. Unlike the genuine oppressors, America is a land of opportunity for all, women included.

Vera Cole

Sheridan