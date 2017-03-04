Lady Rams win 2A state title

CASPER – “It’s a great day to be a Ram,” Big Horn basketball coach Mike McGuire said Saturday as his team celebrated its win.

Saturday, the Lady Rams edged out Wyoming Indian High School in a thrilling 50-49 contest to take the 2A girls crown.

This is the team’s first state title since 2009. The Lady Rams finished the season with an 18-game winning streak.

“What awesome kids,” McGuire said about his team. “It wasn’t always easy, but we battled. We battled all year and we came out today and found a way to win … what this team will always be remembered for is that we battled every step of the way.”

The Lady Rams held a 9-point lead in the fourth quarter when the Lady Chiefs came roaring back in the final minute. Up by four, Emily Blaney received a hard foul and made her way to the free throw line where she drained the final two points.

Wyoming Indian responded with a bucket and a free throw, and Big Horn found itself with the ball with only seconds left. A foul put Blaney back at the free throw line with just more than four seconds left. She missed both, but the Lady Chiefs didn’t have enough time to get another shot off, and the Lady Rams’ bench stormed the court in celebration.

“There’s no greater feeling in the world,” said senior forward Abby Buckingham after the win. “It’s better doing it with your best friends.”

A state title was especially special for McGuire. Not only did he win a state title as a head coach Saturday as the head coach for the Lady Rams basketball team, but he also grabbed a title coaching Big Horn’s football team this fall.

“It’s been an unbelievable three months,” McGuire said. “I am blessed to be where I’m at, to work with the young people that I do and to have the amazing family support I have.”