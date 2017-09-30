Lady Rams swept by Wright

BIG HORN — In a match that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard showed Friday, Wright swept the Big Horn volleyball team 25-13, 25-17, 25-17.

The second-ranked Lady Panthers showed why they are one of the best teams in the state, seizing control right away in the first set and never giving it up. The loss dropped Big Horn to 2-1 in conference and 8-14 overall. Big Horn head coach Katie Stewart was almost at a loss for words trying to explain what went wrong.

“I don’t know,” she said. “We just sat in the locker room and talked about it for a long time. It’s hard to win a game when nobody on your team really has a good game.”

After the Lady Rams had the first point of the match, Wright scored 15 straight. The Lady Panthers had several nice kills, and Big Horn looked entirely out of sorts. They miscommunicated on seemingly easy returns, had a few attempts blocked at the net, and hit several shots out of bounds and into the net.

Big Horn recovered slightly to make the overall score in the first set respectable, but dug itself far too big of a hole to have any serious chance at coming back.

The Lady Rams had a better start to the second set, and were tied 3-3. The Lady Panthers then went on an 8-2 run to go up 11-5. Wright kept playing well, and Big Horn provided little resistance, falling behind 22-10.

Then the Lady Rams suddenly came to life, scoring 6 of the next 7 points, thanks in large part to strong offensive and defensive play at the net. The rally was short-lived, however, when Wright blocked a Big Horn kill attempt to finish the set.

“We picked it up a little bit, but when we play a good team, we have to have a good game, and we just didn’t,” Stewart said.

The third set started out much closer, and was back and forth most of the time. The set was tied at 12, but then Wright again proved to be the superior team. The Lady Panthers scored 10 of the next 14 points to take a commanding lead.

Big Horn’s offense at the net was strong throughout the set, but Wright had too many well-placed kills for the Lady Rams to handle. The set again ended on a great defensive play at the net by Wright.

The scores were similar to the first time these two teams met at the Big Horn tournament on Sept. 9. Wright beat Big Horn in straight sets in that match as well, 25-12, 25-19.

“We just get a little bit in our head when we play (Wright),” Stewart said, noting the traditional rivalry between the two teams.

The Lady Rams play again Saturday, hosting Upton this afternoon. The Lady Rams defeated Upton 22-25, 25-16, 15-8 earlier this season.

Stewart said it may be best for the team to forget about Friday’s game and mentally start over.

“I don’t really know what to change (against Upton), because I would change everything,” she said. “Hopefully we can get our heads back on for tomorrow.”

The match against Upton starts Saturday at 1 p.m. at Big Horn High School.