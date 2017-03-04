Lady Rams to play for state title

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams advanced to the 2A basketball state championship Friday night, and they did it in thrilling fashion.

It came down to a late defensive stand, but the Lady Rams came out on top in an exciting 39-37 victory over Rocky Mountain.

“The most important thing is that we got it done,” Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire said. “Defensive end of the floor buckled down and made some plays.”

Fans, players and coaches were on the edge of their seats throughout the final minutes. Rocky Mountain overcame an 8-point deficit and cut the lead to 1 in the final minute and a half of the game.

A key free throw by Abby Buckingham with 15 seconds left gave the Lady Rams some wiggle room — a 2-point edge — but Rocky Mountain would still get the last possession.

The Lady Grizzlies had one last opportunity to tie it up when shooting foul was called on the Lady Rams as time expired, giving Gabie Christensen an opportunity to tie the game with no time on the clock and nobody else on the court.

But her first shot went in and out of the rim, earning the Lady Rams the victory and a trip to the state championship.

McGuire credited his team’s defensive effort for the victory.

“We made enough plays to win the game, and we were able to get the stops when we needed to,” McGuire said.

Alisyn Hutton led scoring for Big Horn with 8 points, and Abby Buckingham and Emily Blaney chipped in 5 each.

The last time the Lady Rams won the state title was 2008, and they haven’t played in a state title game since 2009.

The win is Big Horn’s 18th in as many games. The last time the team lost was on Jan. 7.

The Lady Rams will look to finish the season with 19 consecutive victories Saturday evening, but they have a tough hurdle to jump if they want to walk away with the title, taking on the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs in the finale.

“Wyoming Indian is really talented,” McGuire said. “They want to get up and down the floor quick, and they are good from the 3-point line … this should be a good high school basketball game.”

The 2A girls final will immediately follow the 1A girls championship at the Casper Events Center. The 1A girls championship tips off at 3:30 p.m.