Lady Rams edge Rocky Mountain 50-48

BIG HORN — The Lady Rams didn’t lose their grip on an intense battle against the Rocky Mountain Lady Grizzlies Friday night and escaped with a 50-48 win at home.

While the game had been much closer than he would have wanted, Lady Rams head basketball coach Mike McGuire said his team can grow from the tight contest.

“It’s always nice to get a win, and I think we can learn a lot from this game” McGuire said. “So, I think this is a game that can help us down the road.”

The Lady Rams improved to 7-2 this season.

Britny Hutton led the Lady Rams in scoring with 11 points. Emily Blaney followed with 10 points.

Points were hard to come by in the first quarter. Getting plenty of looks under the hoop, the Lady Rams could not find a way to get the ball in the basket and ended the first quarter trailing 11-3.

It took until midway through the second quarter before the shots started to fall. Led by a 6-point quarter from Reata Cook, Big Horn put up 15 in the period to grab a fragile 18-17 lead heading into the locker room.

The steady offense continued for Big Horn out of the break. The Lady Rams dropped 20 in the third quarter and extended their lead thanks to a pair of 3s to start the second half.

McGuire was more than pleased to see the turnaround.

“I think we just started being a little more aggressive,” he said. “For whatever reason, we just started the game off passively, not attacking the basket and just allowing (Rocky Mountain) to do whatever they wanted on the offensive end, and I think once we got more into an attack mode, that really changed things for us.”

Tensions rose in the final minutes of the game. Rocky Mountain’s offense rallied in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to 1 with two minutes remaining.

Fans, coaches and players on both sides sounded off their displeasure of the game’s officiating, as both teams were in the double-bonus before the fourth quarter started. The teams combined for 15 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

But free throws ended up being Big Horn’s saving grace.

Up by 3, Blaney went 2 for 2 from the line to make it a two-score game. On the next possession, the Lady Grizzlies dropped one from behind the arc and picked up a questionable charging foul to get the ball back with less than a second to go. Rocky Mountain’s last-ditch effort, however, did not come to fruition as the Lady Rams walked away with the win.

Big Horn has one more nonconference game left this season when they take on Greybull Saturday. The Lady Rams handily beat the Lady Buffaloes on Dec. 23 by a score of 48-38, but McGuire expects another tough game.

“They are a team that plays very hard; they are well coached, and we played them before Christmas in a tough game here in our gym,” McGuire said. “So going over the mountain to play them, we know it’s going to be a big task to get a win.”

FINAL

Rocky Mountain……11 8 7 22 — 48

Big Horn………………..3 15 20 12 — 50

Scoring

Rocky Mountain — Arnold 17, Johnson 11, Townsend 7, Steed 6, Timmons 3, Davison 2, Lewis 2

Big Horn — Hutton 11, Emily Blaney 10, Cook 8, Madison Blaney 7, Buckingham 7, Mayer 5, Schmidt 2