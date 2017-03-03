Lady Rams come together behind groups of sisters

BIG HORN — Family bonds often develop within a team during a four-month basketball season. But for the Big Horn Lady Rams basketball team, those bonds run deeper — and more literally — than most.

Three sets of sisters make up one of the best teams in the state: sophomores Britny and Alisyn Hutton; sophomore Jenny Trabert and her senior sister Sofia; and senior Emily Blaney and her freshman sister Madison.

Genetics played a big role in the Lady Rams’ success this season — the team has won 16 straight games and took a conference championship, thanks in part to the team’s depth from the three sets of sisters.

“It’s really helped our program have kind of a family feel to it,” Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire said. “I feel like our girls have done a good job as teammates this year in getting along, having great team spirit, working hard and pulling for each other.”

Blaney

Emily Blaney has long been a catalyst for the Big Horn Lady Rams basketball team.

She’s made regular appearances for the varsity team since her underclassmen years, been named an All-Conference player in 2015 and 2016 and has been one of the scoring and defensive leaders of the Big Horn squad in her final season.

All signs point toward her younger sister following the same path. Her freshman sister is one of the tallest players on the team and has been a strong post presence on a guard-heavy roster.

Both players have picked up a lot from each other this season.

“We push each other because we know we can do better,” Emily Blaney said.

The team’s final weekend of games will be emotional for the entire team; it will be especially difficult for the Blaney sisters.

This season had been the first and last time the two sisters will be on the court together, and just the thought of only a handful of games left with her big sister brought tears to Madison Blaney’s eyes.

“I’m going to miss it,” Emily Blaney said about playing with her sister.

Trabert

A sister always means having someone in your corner. This has been especially true for Jenny and Sofia Trabert this winter.

The relationship the Traberts shared this season has been unique. Sofia Trabert, fulfilling her role as big sister, provides insight and advice for Jenny Trabert while on the court — and for the most part, the younger sister welcomes it.

“It’s someone else who is watching me personally … it’s like having another coach,” Jenny Trabert said about her sister.

The relationship used by all sets of sisters can be helpful for McGuire as a coach.

“Sometimes sisters can be brutally honest with each other,” McGuire said. “It helps them get better … I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all.”

But Jenny chipped in to help her sister, as well. In the second practice of the season, Sofia Trabert sustained a season- and career-ending tear to her anterior cruciate ligament.

Jenny Trabert stepped up to help her sister in her time of need; she helped her older sister get through the tough time emotionally, helped her with physical therapy and even went as far as carrying her books and gear around school — being her “pack mule,” as she humorously called it.

“It’s nice having someone on your side,” Sofia Trabert said. “It makes things a lot easier.”

Hutton

Having a relative on a team can bring extra chemistry to a team, but the Huttons take that dynamic to another level.

The twin sisters can anticipate each other’s moves on the court.

Often, when one gets fatigued, the other comes in as a replacement. They often know what the other is thinking on the hardwood.

They even say sometimes they share an unexplained telepathy.

Case in point: Britny Hutton hurt her shoulder last week at the regional tournament, and almost immediately afterward, her sister’s shoulder started to get sore. A while back, Alisyn Hutton chipped her tooth, and her sister’s tooth began to hurt soon after.

“When I get hurt, she gets hurt,” Alisyn said. “It’s so weird.”

But the dynamic they share extends beyond the court. This is the first time the twins have been on the same high school team, but the bond has long been strong and will be well after their playing days are over.

“We’re best friends outside of school,” Britny Hutton said.

The team

The strong chemistry between each pair of sisters spilled over to the entire roster, and players and coaches agree that each set only improves the family-like bond between all teammates.

A win Thursday evening put the Lady Rams in the 2A state semifinals, and the team certainly has its eye on a state championship. But no matter what happens over the next two days, these sisters share inseparable bonds.

“These three sisters really feel like no matter what happens, someone has their back,” McGuire said. “I think our entire team has picked that up from them, as well.”