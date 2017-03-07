Lady Rams champions; stellar film lineup

First things first:

Big Horn’s girls basketball team won the state 2A championship.

Congrats!

••••••

Recommended movies….

• Week five of the 2017 spring Sheridan Film Festival is “Fences” starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. It’s a complex, rich and evolving story of a black family from the Hill in Pittsburgh. August Wilson wrote the book and screenplay before his death. The Rotten Tomatoes website gives it a 94 percent rating. Having seen “La La Land” and “Moonlight,” it’s confounding to understand why “Fences” didn’t win Best Picture (“Moonlight” won) at the Oscars recently, or why Washington didn’t win Best Actor. Casey Affleck won for “Manchester by the Sea,” a strong performance and good film, but I liked Washington’s better. It must’ve been a close vote. Davis won Best Supporting Actress. Showtimes Wednesday at Centennial Theatre are 4:30 and 7 p.m.

• Also showing at the Centennial is “Lion,” nominated for six Oscars. It’s the fact-based story of Saroo, a poor, young Indian boy who is accidentally separated via train from his family and ends up in the roiling populace of Calcutta. Orphaned, he’s later adopted by an Australian family and grows up in wealth and privilege. Twenty-plus years go by and as a young man, he uses Google Earth, and other research, to plot a return to see his biological family. Terrific film.

••••••

Recommended reading……

Ron Hansen’s historical novel, “The Kid,” is a supple work of telling William H. Bonney’s life and times before he was killed by pal-turned-nemesis Pat Garrett in 1881 New Mexico. Winsome, loyal and in good humor usually, the Kid was one of the 19th century’s most famous outlaws. Instead of skedaddling off to Mexico while law enforcement chased him, he instead chose to hang out with friends in Sumner, New Mexico, a misjudgment that cost him his life.

It’s a good, lively read. Hansen is one of the best writers around and enjoys telling stories about Western outlaws. (Check out his other books as well.)

It’s available from our Main Street book seller, Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

••••••

Controlled burn alert! (On the birthday cake)

Ole number 24 in the UW football program, and a first-rate newspaper entrepreneur, celebrates another trip around the sun. That be Gary Stevenson.

••••••

The Press will publish a commemorative section about the Big Horn girls basketball team winning the state championship. It’ll be in Saturday’s editions.

••••••

Quotable

“The historical novelist is always prey to the enjoyments of hindsight.”

— Thomas Mallon, American essayist, critic and historical novelist