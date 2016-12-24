Lady Generals sign former Campbell County forward

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team has added some local talent to its roster.

Lauren Hallcroft will transfer to Sheridan College from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and will join the Lady Generals in January. Hallcroft is a native of Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School.

The 5-foot, 8-inch forward averaged 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a senior at Campbell County High School and shot 46 percent from the field. She helped lead the Lady Camels to back-to-back state titles during her junior and senior seasons.

Hallcroft will be a somewhat familiar face at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, as well.

She played two games under SC head coach Frank McCarthy over the summer as a member of the Wyoming All-Stars. She scored 6 points to help Wyoming beat Montana 71-64 at the dome. She added 3 points on the second night in a loss in Montana.

“We are thrilled she has decided to join our basketball program,” McCarthy said. “Lauren comes from an excellent basketball program under the direction of coach Mitch Holtz. We had a chance to coach Lauren at the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Game last summer, and we were really impressed by how hard she played.”

The CCHS grad also joins fellow Lady Camel Brooke Cargal, who is a freshman on this year’s Sheridan College team. Cargal’s 14.4 points per game makes her Sheridan’s second-leading scorer, and she’s fourth in the nation with 114 3-point attempts — 27th in the nation at 46.5 percent.

Due to transfer rules, Hallcroft won’t be eligible to play for the Lady Generals until the 2017-18 season, but she’ll be able to practice and get a jump start heading into next season.

The SC women are currently 12-3.

They’ll return to action against the Wyoming All-Stars on Jan. 7 and begin Region IX North play at Gillette College on Jan. 11.