Lady Generals offense struggles in loss to Casper

SHERIDAN — The scoring woes carried over for the Sheridan College Lady Generals Saturday. After putting up just 55 points in a loss to Gillette College Wednesday, the Lady Generals lost 64-50 to Casper College three days later.

Right out of the gate, things weren’t going Sheridan’s way. The team scored just 16 points in the first half; it finished 7 of 26 (27 percent) shooting in the half and didn’t make one 3-pointer.

The Lady Generals made a valiant effort at a comeback in the second half, outscoring Casper 34-27, but the offense still struggled. They finished 15 of 55 (27 percent) for the game and 3 of 15 (20 percent) from beyond the arc.

Most of Sheridan’s comeback came at the free-throw line, where the team shot 17 of 21 (81 percent).

“We just couldn’t get a bucket,” Sheridan head coach Frank McCarthy said. “Free-throw line we weren’t bad; we’ve just got to knock shots down.”

After expressing his displeasure with the team’s effort at Gillette, McCarthy was pleased to see his team up the intensity Saturday, despite the loss. He said he can live with the scoring issues as long as the effort is there and added that he expects the scoring to pick up with this team.

Sheridan is shooting 42 percent from the field on the season but finished at 36 and 27 percent in each of the last two games.

“Our effort was good, a lot better than it was in Gillette,” McCarthy said. “But we were shooting so well, but after break, jeez, 27 percent tonight. We’re getting good looks; shots just aren’t falling.”

Where Sheridan’s offense struggled, Casper’s thrived. The Lady T-birds didn’t score in bunches, but their offense moved swiftly as it created easy scoring opportunities.

Casper assisted on 19 of its 24 made field goals and shot 37 percent from the field. The Lady T-birds also brought down 14 offensive rebounds, something that hurt the Lady Generals in their loss to Gillette, as well.

“We’re not getting a lot of second shots, so we’ve got to finish the first time,” McCarthy said.

As McCarthy roamed the sideline in his last season at Sheridan College, his former assistant, Ryan Davis, drew up plays against him at the other end of the floor. Davis, now an assistant at Casper College, spent the 2014-15 season as McCarthy’s assistant at Sheridan before a year at Black Hills State and now his first season at Casper.

Davis said he was happy to be back and spent most of the postgame making rounds and mingling with former colleagues and friends.

“I love coming back to Sheridan,” Davis said. “Seeing everybody from the college, from the town, talking to people and kind of catching back up is really cool.”

While Davis held back his excitement that Casper came in and knocked off his former team, he admitted that it was somewhat bittersweet and gave credit to McCarthy for the way he’s handled his final year at SC.

“I think he’s done a really good job of keeping his kids really loose this year and free of mind,” Davis said of McCarthy. “It’s good to see that he’s loose, too, because I think in your last year you want to be fairly stress free and have just a fun year. It’s good to see that he’s a little more free than he’s been the last few years, and I hope that he can go out on a high note.”

McCarthy knows there isn’t much time to waste after the loss. Sheridan, now 0-2 in the conference, travels to Miles Community College as it looks to gain back some of the momentum it’s lost over the last week.

“We’ve got no time to feel sorry for ourselves; we’ve got an important Miles City game,” he said. “We keep talking, we’ve got to finish in the top four in the conference. If we finish top four, we host the first region tournament game. If we don’t, we’ve got to go on the road. It’s really important we get going here.”

Final

Casper College……………………………………….37 27 — 64

Sheridan College……………………………………..16 34 — 50

Scoring

Casper — Fernandez 14, Orenes 12, Nwokora 10, Panufnik 10, Larson 4, Rivera 4, Taylor 4, Robertson 4, Vila Artigues 2

Sheridan — Coll 12, Blackburn 9, Cargal 7, Brewer 6, Storeshaw 6, Frampton 4, Limpy 4, Valls 2

Rebounds

Casper 41 (Panufnik, Karahan 7), Sheridan 35 (Blackburn 13)

Assists

Casper 19 (Fernandez 6), Sheridan 11 (Blackburn, Coll 3)