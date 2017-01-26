Lady Generals earn much-needed win over Central Wyoming

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team desperately needed a win. They took down Little Big Horn College Saturday for their first win in conference play, but head coach Frank McCarthy knows it’s going to take more than a couple of wins over LBH to move up in the conference standings.

“We have to finish in that top four in the conference,” McCarthy said. “It’s kind of a bummer how they do it now, with the top four hosting the first region tournament games. If the tournament started right now, we’d have to go play at Gillette. That would be a tough way to start — and maybe end — the tournament, at Gillette. It’s crucial we get in the top four, and it’s not going to be easy.”

Sheridan took a step in the right direction Wednesday with a 61-45 win over Central Wyoming College.

Brooke Cargal led the team with 18 points. Ashlie Blackburn scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Mar Lamadrid Coll snatched 17 boards to go with 9 points.

The Lady Generals jumped to a 10-2 lead to start the game and continued to stretch the lead for the first three quarters, leading 49-25 after the third. Central cut the lead in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

McCarthy noted that his team was sloppy at times and still has big strides to make, but there were positives his team must take from Wednesday’s win in order to improve the mistakes.

Aggressiveness, he said, is one area he’d like to see his players increase their levels of pride.

“Just have to get tougher, sometimes,” he said. “Letting (Central) drive baseline, 11 offensive rebounds; we can’t let that stuff happen.”

Central may have gotten to the rim more than the Sheridan coach would have liked, but the Lady Generals made finishing difficult for the Lady Rustlers, when they weren’t fouling. Central shot 19 free throws compared to just 10 for Sheridan.

But Central finished the game just 15 of 61 (25 percent) from the field. The team went 2 of 15 (13 percent) from 3-point range and turned the ball over 19 times.

Sheridan’s shooting wasn’t much better — 31 percent from the field and 27 percent from behind the arc — but the Lady Generals put up 80 shots in the game. They’re still shooting 43 percent from the field on the season and were closer to 50 percent before a string of losses opened the conference season.

McCarthy is confident he has scorers, but it’s just a matter of getting them open for good shots. That’s become more difficult against tighter defenses in the region, but he knows the team will have to work harder to create better looks as the season progresses.

“We’ve just maybe got to slow things down some,” he said. “Work a little more on offense to get good shots. We just can’t hit anything right now, and I think it’s because we’re forcing some stuff.”

McCarthy noted that while his leading scorers and starters have been somewhat inconsistent in conference play, he’s been pleased with Coll’s play off the bench. She’s averaging 12 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last five games, including a career-high 16 points Saturday against Little Big Horn.

Five of her 17 rebounds came on the offensive end Wednesday, giving her team much-needed extra scoring opportunities as the offense continues to struggle.

“Mar’s really coming along,” McCarthy said. “That’s nice to see. Her scoring has been more consistent, and we really need that to get us going.”

The Lady Generals have won their last two after dropping three straight to open the conference season. The road doesn’t get any easier, though, as SC makes the long trip to Western Wyoming Saturday before a rematch with rival Gillette.

Final

Central Wyoming College……….11 6 8 20 — 45

Sheridan College…………………15 15 19 12 — 61

Scoring

Central — Criss-Felton 12, White 11, Forney 11, Thompson 5, Paulus 4, Mitchell 2

Sheridan — Cargal 18, Blackburn 12, Brewer 9, Keefer 9, Lamadrid Coll 9, Storeshaw 2, Frampton 2

Rebounds

Central 39 (Thompson 14); Sheridan 52 (Coll 17)

Assists

Central 5 (Thompson 2); Sheridan 17 (Keefer, Coll 4)