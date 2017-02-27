Lady Generals beat Northwest in McCarthy’s final home game

SHERIDAN — Frank McCarthy’s final game at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome may have been one of his most important. With plenty of distractions thrown at the Lady Generals Saturday, McCarthy’s bunch earned a 59-48 win over the Northwest Trappers, clinching the five-seed in the conference.

“It was such an important game,” McCarthy said. “Sometimes, with so much emotion, so many distractions, it can go the other way. But I thought our kids really stepped up.”

The Lady Generals had no way of jumping into the top four in the conference standings — the top four earn first-round home games — so Saturday’s matchup meant the final home game of the season.

For Sheridan’s three sophomores, it was the final time hitting the hardwood at the dome. For McCarthy, who announced his retirement early in the season, it meant one final game roaming the sideline after almost 16 years in that position.

Some of McCarthy’s old colleagues looked on from the stands. A “Thank You Frank” banner hung from the railing above the fans.

McCarthy roamed the sidelines, barked at officials and called out plays just as he had done during the hundreds of games prior, but he admitted that he had to focus on keeping his emotions in check.

“It seems like you always remember what people say to you last,” McCarthy said. “It’s kind of the same thing here. You’ll always remember your last game. I was thinking about it, and I seem to always remember the negative — a game we missed two free throws to host the region tournament, one game we were up 5 and turned the ball over twice. It’s funny how you remember the negative. So it was good to get a win. It’s a good way to go out.”

Sheridan’s final win at home was certainly a great send off for McCarthy and his sophomores, but it had some added bonus for the postseason matchups.

A win clinched the five-seed for Sheridan, where a loss would have dropped the Lady Generals to sixth. The latter meant a trip to Casper rather than a trip to Miles Community College, something McCarthy said worked in his team’s favor.

Sheridan was swept by both teams during the regular season but lost by an average margin of 17.5 points to Casper, as opposed to 10 points in two losses to Miles. The Lady Generals lost by just 5 to Miles on Feb. 11 and controlled much of the way until they missed five straight shots to close the game.

McCarthy feels his team matches up better with Miles than with the speedy guards of Casper.

“After that tough finish against Miles, we played better against Western Wyoming,” the coach said. “We beat Northwest in Powell and Central at Central and then played well today. We’re just a lot more confident, and we match up better with Miles. Today’s win was huge heading into the tournament.”

Sheridan’s confidence showed Saturday. The Lady Generals looked to feed sophomore Ashlie Blackburn as she scored the first 5 points for her team. But the forward was sidelined early with two fouls, and her teammates stepped up.

Sheridan jumped to a 13-8 first-quarter lead and led 24-21 at halftime. Other than a brief 31-30 Northwest lead halfway through the third quarter, the Lady Generals never trailed.

Sheridan’s other two sophomores, Rebekah Brewer and Mar Lamadrid Coll, finished with 10 and 12 points, respectively. Coll added 13 rebounds, and Blackburn returned for a 14-point night.

“It’s taken some time, but I was proud of them tonight,” McCarthy said. “Sophomore Night, their parents here, just a lot going on. They handled it and got an important win.”

The Lady Generals will travel to Miles City, Montana, Friday to open the Region IX Tournament as they look to extend their season and McCarthy’s career.

Final

Northwest College……8 13 15 12 — 48

Sheridan College……..13 11 17 18 — 59

Scoring

Northwest — Petties 10, Creager 9, McArthur 8, Payne 6, Gomes 4, McManamen 4, Hinckley 3, Lessard 2, Silva 2

Sheridan — Blackburn 14, Keefer 12, Lamadrid Coll 12, Brewer 10, Storeshaw 4, Frampton 4, Valls Dellavalle 3

Rebounds

Northwest 33 (Lessard 5); Sheridan 32 (Lamadrid Coll 13)

Assists

Northwest 9 (Gomes, Lohrenz 2); Sheridan 13 (Keefer 7)