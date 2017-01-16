Lady Eagles defense excels in victory over Rebels

DAYTON — A big win can do wonders to improve a team’s confidence, and the Tongue River Lady Eagles received a boost after Saturday night’s contest.

The Lady Eagles broke their three-game losing streak Saturday with a 52-21 victory over the Riverside Lady Rebels.

Tongue River improved to a 4-6 record, and head coach Tyler Hanson said the win came at a perfect time for his team. The Lady Eagles fell 41-25 to Greybull the night before, and Hanson said that it was good for his team to be on the other side of the scoreboard heading into the conference season.

“It’s nice to see our team bounce back like we did tonight, where we held a team to 21 points and six field goals, to propel us into our conference play,” Hanson said.

The Lady Eagles attacked with a man-to-man defense and a full-court press for the entire game, and it made all the difference.

Several forced turnovers in the first quarter kept the Lady Rebels off the scoreboard for almost the entire period. Riverside broke up the shutout with a Hail Mary 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 13-3.

The defense also forced Riverside into four five-second violation calls throughout the game.

The Lady Eagles controlled the game for all 32 minutes. The Lady Rebels had no answer for post Kylee Knobloch, who finished the game with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

But it wasn’t just Knobloch doing the damage. Lady Eagles Jenna Keller and Libby Heimbaugh also recorded double-digit games for their team with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

“That’s really great for me to see as a coach,” Hanson said. “Usually, we have to rely on one kid, but to have three players score in double digits, that’s great to see.”

Hanson said he was also pleased with how his team responded to adversity. The injury bug bit the Lady Eagles with starters Tegyn Kobza and Caylyn Dygon out, and the team only had nine varsity players on the bench. This proved to be an issue against Greybull on Friday, but Hanson said his team handled things well in Saturday’s contest.

“I’ve just told them that it’s now just next player up,” Hanson said. “We just have to adapt and adjust. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves now that we have two starters out.”

Dygon is expected to return to the ranks this weekend. The Lady Eagles will take on Wright and Big Horn to start its conference season. Hanson said it will be a challenge to deal with both of those teams’ athleticism.

Final

Riverside………………………………………………3 5 6 7 — 21

Tongue River………………………………………..13 9 13 17 — 52

Scoring

Riverside — Cheatham 15, Smith 2, Miller 2, VanDeet 2

Tongue River — Knobloch 17, Keller 14, Heimbaugh 10, Kobza 6, Perfetti 3, Carroll 2