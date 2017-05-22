Lady Camels win championship in dominating fashion

BIG HORN — They came; they saw; they conquered.

The Campbell County High School Lady Camels were too dominant for the rest of the field at the 4A state soccer tournament over the weekend. Frankly, nobody gave them a run for their money.

After suffering an upset loss to Cheyenne Central in the 4A East regional semifinals last week, the Lady Camels came to Big Horn to ruin seasons for anyone that got in their way. Gillette opened the tournament by obliterating Jackson 7-1. Then, the Lady Camels got revenge on Central in the form of a 2-0 victory before capping off the title chase with a 4-1 win over Laramie in the state championship.

“It shows a lot about our program and the depth that we have,” Gillette head coach Carl Matson said. “We don’t have that one or two all-stars. We have 15.”

The Gillette girls showed their speed and depth right away, cruising through the midfield and breaking away from the Laramie defense in the scoring third of the field. Eventually, the speed led to a nicely placed through ball from Kennedy Ayers to Emma Jarvis, who put the Lady Camels on top 1-0 in the 15th minute.

But that was all that Gillette would score in the first half, thanks to a number of saves from Laramie keeper and Sheridan College signee Morgan Bury.

The Lady Plainsmen kept it at just a 1-0 deficit at halftime and quickly tied the game with a poke in front of the net early in the second half.

After the equalizer, though, the Lady Camels showed why they were the best team in the state.

Gillette pressured. The Lady Camels had a number of shots that were saved or missed, and even had the entire Laramie defense packed into the box to back up Bury, who was diving on every square inch of her zone.

Three minutes after Laramie’s equalizer, Gillette’s Kylie Hatzenbihler booted a free kick from just outside the box that kicked off a barrage of scoring for the East’s three-seed.

Grace Roswadovski turned on the jets and scored back-to-back breakaway goals in the 70th and 71st minutes as Gillette put the game away for good.

“The objective today was to cover gaps where they would beat us when they played us before,” Laramie head coach Kim Whisenant said of Gillette. “We did it at times, and we didn’t do it at times. They got that quick free kick, and just playing that uphill battle today was difficult for our kids.”

Gillette’s 4-1 victory earned the Lady Camels just their second state title in school history and came on the heels of a 4-2 defeat to Laramie on that same field a year ago. Adding to the history of the two teams, Gillette’s other state title came against the Lady Plainsmen in 2011.

The Lady Camels finished the season with a 15-3 record.

“We had a really good state run,” Matson said. “I think that we played some of our best soccer at the end of the year, which is when you want to peak, obviously. At the end of the day, we put forth as much effort as we could have, and they played hard. And we were rewarded.”