Lady Broncs overpowered by Lady Thunderbirds

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs will face a height disadvantage in most of the games they play this season. That was the case against Cheyenne Central Friday, and there was even more of a discrepancy against Cheyenne East Saturday.

The Lady Thunderbirds utilized a roster full of 6-footers and near-6-footers to overpower the Lady Broncs in a 70-43 contest.

East’s lineup featured three players 6-feet or taller — the tallest at a commanding 6-foot-4 — and six more players at 5-foot-8 or taller. Sheridan’s varsity roster has just two players at 5-foot-9, and that’s as much height as the Lady Broncs bring to the table.

“We just have to play bigger than we are,” Sheridan head coach Jessica Pickett said Friday.

Sheridan played about as big as they could in the first quarter Saturday, jumping all over the Lady T-Birds in what was the best quarter the Lady Broncs have played all season.

After East went high-low in the post on the first play, Jadyn Kanzler earned a trip to the line and a 1-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game.

Then, Sheridan turned on the jets.

The Lady Broncs used their speed and precision passing to carve through the giants. Three-pointers rained, and a deep ball from Alli Purri put Sheridan up 10 with 2:41 to play. The lead stretched to as many as 12 before East ended the quarter with 5 straight points.

Still, Sheridan led 22-15 after the first quarter.

“They came out and hit some shots in the first quarter like I know that they can,” Pickett said of her team. “That does so much for your confidence. But as far as extending that out, I don’t know how to make them believe in themselves. They’re great shooters; they’re great basketball players. Some are going to fall, some aren’t. We’ve just got to be able to ride out the times they aren’t a little bit better.”

While the Lady T-Birds used their low-post presence to slow things down offensively, it was their length and athleticism defensively that got them back in the game.

East switched to a full-court press in the second quarter, and the Lady Broncs couldn’t sustain the high-octane scoring from the first period. Sheridan was able to keep its lead for a few minutes, even after East scored 5 straight to open the quarter. But a Mackenzie Paintner fast-break layup at 1:39 put the Lady T-Birds up 30-28, their first lead since the opening possession of the game.

From there, the panic set in for Sheridan. East forced three straight turnovers to end the half, leading to 6 points and a 36-31 halftime lead for the visiting Lady T-Birds.

East scored the first 6 points of the third quarter, as well, and never looked back. A hook shot from Kanzler midway through the quarter pushed the lead to 21, and the lead got as high as 30 in the closing seconds of the game.

“We get flustered,” Pickett said. “And then we make bad decisions, and we make another bad decision instead of having the leadership and someone who’s confident.

“Instead of one bad pass leading to another bad pass, we’ve got to take a breath.”

The 4A East Conference has been a gauntlet for the last several years, and its proven to be a similar scenario for the Lady Broncs this year. Sheridan travels to Gillette Friday to close out the first half of the conference schedule before the team turns around and gets a second crack at all five teams.

“We’ve just got to fine-tune some things,” Pickett said. “They’re working hard; they’re bought in. We’re right in the middle of the pack. We’ve just got to have what we’re doing in practice translate into the games.”

Final

Cheyenne East…………………15 21 20 14 — 70

Sheridan………………………..22 9 4 8 — 43

Scoring

East — Kanzler 19, Loken 12, S. Stellern 12, Painter 9, McEwan 9, C. Stellern 4, Fagenbush 3, Erickson 2

Sheridan — Rafferty 13, Puuri 7, Christensen 6, Ingalls 5, Tomlinson 5, Coon 4, Standish 3