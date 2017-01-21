Lady Broncs offense rolls over Cheyenne South

CHEYENNE — When Makenna Balkenbush took the opening tipoff straight to the basket and drew a foul Friday night, it was a sign of the way the Lady Broncs were going to play in their conference opener at Cheyenne South.

Sheridan put together its highest-scoring game of the season in a 67-54 win over the Lady Bison. It was just the second time this year that the Lady Broncs (5-7, 1-0 in 4A East) scored more than 60 points in a game. In fact, their average score per game was just 45.3 heading into Friday.

The fast start was necessary.

The Lady Broncs held off a fourth-quarter comeback in Friday’s win, and the early heap of scoring took a lot of the pressure off the Sheridan defense during that fourth-quarter push.

“We talked about coming out with fire and intensity,” Sheridan head coach Jessica Pickett said. “Our transition’s gotten a lot better; we’re really, really working on that.

“The hard part is, you only have so many hours in a week to practice on things,” she added. “So when you focus on something and it gets better, something else maybe gets a little worse.”

The “worse” that Pickett mentioned was late-game layups.

Sheridan missed a handful of easy baskets in the fourth quarter, the only period that the Lady Broncs were outscored by South.

Putting the ball in the hoop wasn’t an issue in the first three quarters, though.

Balkenbush took the opening tip to the hoop and was fouled. She made 1 of 2 free throws to give Sheridan a 1-0 lead less than 10 seconds into the game.

After South’s Karli Noble scored on the game’s ensuing possession, the Lady Broncs rattled off 9 straight points in the next two minutes. The 2-1 deficit was the only time Sheridan trailed all game.

As the lead quickly jumped to double digits — as many as 18 after a Bailey Coon basket in the second quarter — the Lady Broncs did even more damage at the other end of the floor. The Sheridan defense, namely feisty guards Riley Rafferty and Kaylee Abernatha, caused fits for the Lady Bison offense.

South’s Noble entered Friday’s matchup as the fourth-highest leading scorer in the state and first in the conference at 15.5 points per game. Her 33-point performance in a game earlier this year is the most in the state for 4A girls hoops.

She’s the bread and butter of South’s offense, so even if she filled up the stat sheet, the Lady Broncs were going to make sure she had a tough time doing it. Noble was flustered right away and committed two fouls in the first three minutes of the game, including one on the offensive end. She would later foul out during her team’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.

“We just decided that we were going to make somebody else beat us,” Pickett said of Noble.

That somebody else was Gabby Turano, who finished with 26 for the Lady Bison. And Noble still scored 17, nobody else scored more than 4 for South.

“A lot of credit to Riley Rafferty and her defense on Karli,” Pickett said. “She had been signed up all week ready to play her, and Kaylee Abernatha was next in line for that job. They both were stuck with trying to take Karli out of their offense.”

Sheridan utilized more than two players for their heavy scoring. Four Lady Broncs scored in double figures and another chipped in 8. Jordan Christensen and Katie Tomlinson led the way with 12 apiece.

The Lady Broncs will be back in action Saturday at Laramie before returning home next weekend.

Final

Sheridan High School…………….17 19 14 17 — 67

Cheyenne South High School….8 9 14 23 — 54

Scoring

Sheridan — Christensen 12, Tomlinson 12, Rafferty 11, Puuri 11, Ingalls 8, Coon 6, Abernatha 4, Balkenbush 3

South — Turano 26, Noble 17, Williams 4, Moyte 3, Sevchuck 3, King 1