Lady Broncs fall to Skyview in home opener

SHERIDAN — Alli Puuri’s 20-point night wasn’t enough for the Sheridan Lady Broncs in their home opener Friday.

Puuri hit three 3-pointers, none bigger than her last one at the 1:40 mark in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 40. But those were the final points scored for the Lady Broncs, as Billings Skyview made some big plays late to take a 47-40 victory.

With 40 seconds to go, Skyview’s Sophie Stott stole a Sheridan outlet pass and took it to the basket for a layup. Sheridan couldn’t answer at the other end, and the Lady Falcons iced the game at the free-throw line.

Still, the Lady Broncs never let Skyview run away with the game, even as it seemed to be heading that way a couple times throughout the night.

Scoring was at a premium right from the opening tip for Sheridan. The Lady Broncs missed two free throws and their first three field goals to go with a few turnovers, and Skyview took a quick 3-0 lead. It took three and a half minutes for the Lady Broncs to put points on the board — Puuri’s first 3 of the night from the corner.

In the fourth quarter, Billings made it a more than a two-possession game for the first time all night and took all the momentum as Sheridan post-player Jordan Christensen fouled out of the game.

With Christensen out, it was up to 5-foot-9-inch junior Kailee Ingalls to contain the much bigger Billings forwards. Skyview had four players 5-11 or taller.

But Sheridan’s defense held strong and opened the door for Puuri’s outside shooting and trips to the foul line.

“It’s vital,” Sheridan head coach Jessica Pickett said, referring to her team’s composure on the defensive end. “We can’t get in that back-and-forth scoring war with people. And our defense fuels our offense.

They like that style of play, so it’s really important that we get stops on defense.”

The defense definitely kept Sheridan in the game Friday, and Pickett said her team is still adjusting and figuring things out on the offensive end.

With the loss of three very experienced seniors — Robbi Ryan, Kaycen Townsend and Jamy Shassetz — the young Lady Broncs had big shoes to fill coming into the season. Sheridan has just two seniors on its roster and only one sees significant minutes on a nightly basis.

Sheridan is still searching for its offensive identity. And while Puuri’s scoring was a refreshing sight, the Lady Broncs have mostly relied on even scoring throughout the season, and Pickett expects the consistency to grow as the team moves forward into the conference season.

“We lost those three girls who were all offensive threats,” the coach said. “We’re trying to redefine what that looks like and fit it together. The hard part about coaching is it’s different every night. It depends on who we’re playing and the matchups.”

Pickett added that the offensive consistency will only come if her team plays with a little more control and lets the flow of the game come to them.

Sheridan turned the ball over 23 times Friday and committed 25 fouls, stopping the clock and taking away precious scoring opportunities.

But Pickett and her players are taking it all in stride as they get accustomed to their bigger roles on the varsity squad. It was Sheridan’s first home game of the season after opening the year with nine games on the road.

Sheridan will travel to Natrona Saturday for the final nonconference game of the year. The team will open the conference season at Cheyenne South next week.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Pickett said. “They came and they worked really hard; we’ve just got to keep putting things together.”

Final

Billings Skyview High School……..6 14 10 17 — 40

Sheridan High School……………….10 9 8 13 — 40

Scoring

Billings — Ketchum 10, Reiter 9, Pomroy 8, Stubson 7, Reaux 5, Stott 4, Thoinson 2, Richards 1, Guse 1

Sheridan — Puuri 20, Rafferty 7, Balkenbush 5, Hein 2, Christensen 2, Tomlinson 2, Coon 2