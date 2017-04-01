Lady Broncs fall in conference opener

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs soccer team had a tall order in its first conference match of the season.

The defending state champions Laramie Lady Plainsmen rolled over the Sheridan Lady Broncs 7-0 to start the 4A East Conference season Friday at Homer Scott Field.

Despite being on the wrong side of the scoreboard, head coach Mallery Marshall saw plenty of good out of her team.

“It was a big undertaking,” Marshall said about opening the conference season against Laramie. “I saw a lot of bright spots. We played an excellent first half, and our team played very physical.”

While Laramie’s offense had the upper for most of the first half, Sheridan’s defense held steady. Keeper Jessica Tracy made several saves in the first 20 minutes of the first to keep the score tied at 0.

But the floodgates opened. The Lady Plainsmen grabbed a free kick just outside the penalty box in the 26th minute, and Laramie’s Courtney Hamilton got a boot on it to open scoring. Minutes later, a through ball got past Sheridan’s defense, and a Laramie forward punched it into the net to take the Laramie 2-0 lead into the half.

During the halftime break, Marshall told her team to win the second half. While Sheridan’s defense held its ground for the first several minutes of the second, Laramie proved why they were the top-ranked team in the state.

Hamilton scored again on a free kick to extend the lead to 3. Two minutes later, the Lady Plainsmen got a ball behind Sheridan’s defensemen again to give themselves a 4-point lead.

“They have a lot of weapons, and they have a lot of technical players who can distribute, dribble and make plays at will,” Marshall said.

The high-octane Laramie offense continued to keep the pressure on.

The Lady Plainsmen scored on another free kick and put two more past the keeper in the second half to round out scoring.

“When you give up three goals on set pieces, that’s never going to help your cause,” Marshall said. “Laramie played a really great second half. There isn’t a lot you can do about that.”

It’s too early to panic for the Lady Broncs. As a team that has few returning starters going up against one of the most experienced teams in the state, Marshall expects her team to make strides in the coming weeks.

The Lady Broncs have an opportunity to rebound Saturday against a team that has yet to get its footing. Sheridan resumes 4A East action against the winless Cheyenne South team.

“We just have to continue to build and take away from this game the things that we did well,” Marshall said. “We just need to work a little more on possession — being more poised when we received the ball. I think they’ll do that.”

The Lady Broncs step on the pitch at noon Saturday at Homer Scott Field.