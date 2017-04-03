Lady Broncs earn first conference win

SHERIDAN — Despite a tough 7-0 loss to Laramie on Friday, the Sheridan Lady Broncs dodged feelings of defeat to battle through and earn their first conference win of the season Saturday.

The Sheridan Lady Broncs soccer team recovered with a dominating 4-1 victory over the Cheyenne South Lady Bison.

The win improves Sheridan to 3-3 overall this year and 1-1 in the 4A East Conference. The Lady Broncs are second in conference with 3 points.

“I think they just had a lot of confidence coming into today, and that says a lot about them after coming off a really tough loss on Friday for them to come out here and work hard as a group,” head coach Mallery Marshall said. “They played with a lot more poise and made smarter decisions.”

Things looked good for the Lady Broncs from the opening minutes. After a Sheridan player was tripped up on her way to the goal, the referee gave the Lady Broncs an opportunity at a penalty kick in the fourth minute.

However, South’s keeper extended to her right and knocked the ball away.

Sheridan got another opportunity soon after. Courtney Wallach scored the first goal of the Lady Broncs’ conference season in the sixth minute.

South returned fire. The Lady Bison’s Meghan Blue was on the receiving end of a picturesque through ball that got behind the Sheridan defense and went in the net for the equalizer.

Sheridan had plenty of opportunities to break away in the second.

The Lady Broncs kept the ball on the right side of the field for most of the half and had three corner kicks, but no goals came out of that effort. The teams went into the half locked up at 1 apiece.

Amanda Buckler broke the tie in the 45th minute. She got a free kick opportunity from 20 yards out and sent it past the keeper to take the lead.

Scoring continued at a rapid rate. On the next possession, Maddy Estes put one in the net followed by Wallach’s second goal of the day at the 50th minute.

The Lady Broncs kept the pressure on from there and walked away with the win.

Marshall said once her team had a little bit of success, it snowballed. The team’s poise, Marshall said, launched one good play after another in the second half.

The Lady Broncs will make their way to Cheyenne next weekend to take on Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

“Obviously, these are two really good teams,” Marshall said. “We have a lot to crunch into this week in preparation, but it’s important to build. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to how we as a team are in about six weeks. That’s our end goal is to be the best team we can be in about six weeks.”