Lady Broncs close Energy Classic with big win

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs ended the Energy Classic basketball tournament on a high note, thumping Westchester (California) High School 65-37.

Makenna Balkenbush led all scorers with 18 points. Jordan Christensen scored 12, and Alli Puuri chipped in 10.

After dropping the first two games of the tournament, the Lady Broncs’ offense was rolling in the final game in Gillette. Sheridan shot 24 of 50 (48 percent) from the field and 7 of 13 (54 percent) from behind the arc.

Balkenbush finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Puuri was 2 for 3.

The Lady Broncs jumped to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter and utilized another big run at the start of the second half to put the game away. They outscored Westchester 19-8 in the third quarter.

Sheridan will take a 3-3 record to the Cheyenne Tournament next weekend.