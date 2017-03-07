Ladies fly-tying night planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — A ladies fly-tying night will take place Saturday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Java Moon.

Rods, Reels and Heels is hosting the evening that will feature Alyssa Halls of Owl Creek Flies. Halls will teach the group how to tie three patterns of flies.

All tools and materials will be provided.

The cost to attend is $35 per person. Light food and a glass of wine will be provided.

For additional information, contact Rods, Reels and Heels at rodsreelsandheels@gmail.com.

Reserve your spot at http://shop.rodsreelsandheels.com/events.

Java Moon is located at 170 N. Main St.