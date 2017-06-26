Kylee Cahoy named AMT’s outstanding student

SHERIDAN — Kylee Cahoy, of Randlett, Utah, has been named the American Medical Technologists’ Outstanding Medical Laboratory Technician Student.

Cahoy graduated from Sheridan High School in 2013 and attended South Western Oklahoma State University on a rodeo scholarship. Cahoy transferred her coursework from the Weatherford campus to the Sayre campus in the fall of 2016 and was able to complete the MLT course work in only two semesters.

She is currently completing the clinical portion of the program at Uintah Basin Healthcare in Roosevelt, Utah. During the fall semester, Cahoy was simultaneously working to complete her bachelor’s degree while taking the MLT professional courses and attending rodeos.

Cahoy was a member of the Biology Club, National Honor Society, President’s Honor Roll, Who’s Who, AMT Student Member and Student Athlete of the Month. Cahoy participated in the Oklahoma State Society of American Medical Technicians fall meeting by presenting a case study. She has also been involved in a highway beautification project, reading to children and helped with a rodeo for children with special needs.

Cahoy will receive complimentary registration to the AMT National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, as well as a plaque and a monetary award.