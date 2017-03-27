Kutterer shows out at Bill Gerrard Invite

DAYTON — Brennan Kutterer kicked off his senior track season with a bang at the Bill Gerrard Invitational in Greybull Saturday.

The Tongue River sprinter took home four medals at the meet, three of which were of the first-place variety. His second-place finish came in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 6.5 inches, to go with first-place finishes in the 200-meter dash (23.53 seconds), the 400-meter dash (51.53) and the triple jump (39 feet, 8.5 inches).

Tongue River had three other athletes finish in the top three Saturday. Cooper Vollmer finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 17.66 seconds, and Mason Schroder took second and third, respectively, in the discus and shot put with throws of 128 feet, 3 inches and 42 feet, 9.25 inches.

Courtney Good also took third in the girls discus with a throw of 93 feet, 5 inches.

The Big Horn track team had 22 top-three finishes at the meet, as well.

For the boys, Colton Williams finished second in the 100-meter dash (11.57), and Kyle Ostler took third in the 300-meter hurdles (43.61).

Nathan Lydic took first in the 800-meter run (2:15.27), and Robert Watson was second in the 3200-meter run (11:28.80).

Chris Alzheimer won the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 2.5 inches, and Seth Mullinax was right behind him with a second-place throw of 44 feet, 3 inches.

Rounding out the day were triple jumpers Tanner Warder and Ostler, who finished second and third, respectively, behind Kutterer with distances of 39 feet, 3.5 inches and 39 feet, 3 inches.

The Lady Rams were led by Madison Blaney, who brought home two first-place finishes on the day. She won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.58, and her height of 4 feet, 8 inches won the high jump.

Jill Mayer was Big Horn’s other first-place recipient with her 32 feet, 1.5 inch triple jump. Emily Blaney finished second in the same event (31 feet, 8 inches) to go with a third-place finish in the long jump (14 feet, 11.5 inches).

Baylee Clemens took second in the 100-meter dash (13.41), Reata Cook was second in the 3200-meter run (14:09.53) and Shyan Davidson was third in shot put (33 feet, 0.5 inches).

The Big Horn girls also took a first-place medal in the 4×100-meter relay, while the boys took first in the 4×400-meter relay and the 4×800-meter relay. The Rams also finished second in the 4×400-meter relay and took second and third in the 4×100-meter relay.

The Big Horn boys won the team results with 172 points. Rocky Mountain was second (154.5), Shoshoni was third (76.5) and Tongue River was fourth (66).

For the girls, Big Horn finished second with 121.25 points, just behind Wind River (128.8). Rocky Mountain was third, Greybull was fourth, and Tongue River took fifth with 41 points.