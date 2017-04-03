Kutterer shines at Jerry Campbell Invitational

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County track teams continued to make progress early in the season at the Jerry Campbell Invitational in Buffalo on Saturday.

While local schools had their share of standout performances, Tongue River’s Brennan Kutterer turned heads with his achievements at the meet.

Kutterer tied for fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.43 seconds. He also took second in the 400-meter run, finishing in 51.05 seconds, and second in the triple-jump with a distance of 39 feet, 8.75 inches.

Cooper Vollmer grabbed fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a finish of 5:07.16 minutes. Kolby George took fourth in the 3,200-meter run (11:48.63 minutes).

Thrower Mason Schroder took second in the discus with a toss of 131 feet.

For the Tongue River Lady Eagles, Jules Ward took third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:46.58. Tongue River’s Reagan Mullaney took third in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 4.5 inches.

Makayla George took fifth in the triple jump at 30 feet, 1.25 inches.

The Big Horn boys were led by their hurdlers. Liam Grennelsh, Tanner Warder and Kyler Ostler finished second, third and fourth with times of 17.42, 17.45 and 18.27, respectively.

Nathaniel Lydic and Robert Watson took third and fourth in the 800-meter run with times of 2:18.18 and 2:20.99 minutes, respectively. Watson also took third in the 3,200-meter run (11:40.92 minutes).

Warder wrapped up his day with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (44.03 seconds).

Chris Alzheimer finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 45 feet, 2 inches.

The Lady Rams’ top performers included Alisyn Hutton, who took sixth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 7 inches.

Kristin Klaahsen gave the Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers three 14th-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (20.05 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (58.91 seconds) and the triple-jump (26 feet, 10.25 inches).

The Panthers were led by Anthony Graves, who finished 19th in the 200-meter hurdles, and shot put thrower Ryan Malli, who grabbed 15th with a toss of 39 feet, 9.5 inches.

Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont will participate in the PreProm Invite at Tongue River High School on Friday.