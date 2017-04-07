Kutterer pre-qualifies in fifth event

DAYTON — Brennan Kutterer has made his mark in 2A track early this spring. During the Pre-Prom Invite at Tongue River High School, a meet that hosted every school from Sheridan County, Kutterer was strides — in some cases, literally — ahead of the rest of the competition.

The sprinter/jumper for Tongue River took first in every event in which he competed — the 100-meter dash (11.24 seconds), 400-meter dash (53.24 seconds), long jump (20 feet, 5.5 inches) and the triple-jump (41 feet, 7 inches). All of those times and jumps qualify him for state.

In the 400-meter dash, the second-place finisher finished nearly 4.5 seconds behind Kutterer.

“He just had an awesome day today,” TRHS track coach Steve Hanson said.

Altogether, Hanson said Kutterer has qualified for state in five different events, the fifth being the 200-meter dash.

Kutterer has yet to lose to another 2A competitor in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, triple-jump and long-jump events so far this season.

Athletes can compete in up to four events at the state meet, so Kutterer and Hanson will have to decide which events he will participate in by the time the state meet arrives.

That’s not a bad position to be in.

“It’s really a wonderful problem for him,” Hanson said.

Kutterer wasn’t the only one who turned heads at the meet. Big Horn Lady Rams sprinter Bailey Clemens grabbed her fair share of first-place finishes, as well.

She single-handedly scored 20 points for her team after she pre-qualified for state in the 100-meter dash (13.12 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (28.15 seconds).

Clemens, alongside Sydney Atkinson, Madison Blaney and Jordan Frank, also took first in the 4×400-meter relay.

“I was really pleased with our sprinters,” Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said.

Other notable Rams included thrower Seth Mullinax who took first in the shot put (44 feet, 6 inches) and just got beat out by Tongue River’s Mason Schroder to take second in the discus (127 feet, 5 inches). Schroder’s discus throw of 127 feet, 9 inches took first in the competitive field.

Sophomore Lady Eagle Holly Hutchinson also earned two first-place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:5.18) and the high-jump (4 feet, 7 inches). She also took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.34.

Arvada-Clearmont had its own speedster who caught the attention of the bigger schools. Anthony Graves finished behind Kutterer in the 200-meter (24.37 seconds) and the 400-meter (57.81 seconds) to take second in both events.

Both Hanson and McLaughlin said they saw plenty of good out of their teams, but said there’s always room for improvement.

Hanson said after the meet that his team needs to get in shape for bigger tournaments down the line.

“We still have a long ways to go,” Hanson said. “It’s a bit of a marathon season, but we were starting to see some good things today.”

McLaughlin agreed.

“We have a young team — we still have a long ways to go as far as getting our athletes healthy and competing again,” he said.

Tongue River and Big Horn will compete in Billings, Montana, next weekend, while Arvada-Clearmont and Normative Services, Inc. will compete in the NSI Invitational on Friday. Sheridan will compete against Gillette on Tuesday.