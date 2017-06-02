Kutterer — more than a football star

DAYTON — Brennan Kutterer plays football. That’s what he’s always done, and the sport lies deep in his heart.

When Kutterer arrived at Tongue River High School, he made a commitment to the Eagles football team. This was the same football team that didn’t win a game when Kutterer was an eighth-grader. The year before that, Tongue River High School didn’t even have a football team. In fact, in the five years before Kutterer stepped foot onto the gridiron, the Eagles combined for three wins.

Even after a 2-6 freshman campaign, Kutterer was committed to football. As a sophomore, the Eagles went 5-4, their first winning season in nearly a decade. Then came a breakout junior season and a runner-up finish in the state championship. He and the Eagles added another runner-up finish this past fall.

He helped build a program from the ground up, and an added-bonus was a commitment to the University of Wyoming to play for the Cowboys.

But long before Kutterer’s commitment to UW came a commitment to himself and Tongue River athletics. Being a football player was just the beginning.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound do-it-all football star didn’t run track at Tongue River as a freshman. A mistake, maybe. So, in year two, with some push from assistant football coach and head track coach Steve Hanson, Kutterer added a spring track season to his football offseason.

Still, he wasn’t sure it wasn’t taking away from his football dreams.

“Even as a junior, he was too slow in the 200 to make state,” Hanson said.

But he was committed.

“He’s a great example of what a continuation, of what a body of work throughout four years of high school really do, because he wasn’t just an anointed kid as a freshman; he was developmental,” Hanson said.

In an ongoing debate over multi-sport athletes versus sport-specific training, Kutterer looks at himself as a major proponent for the prior. He took his one true passion, the sport of football, and found a way to take advantage of other activities his school offered to enhance that passion. Basketball and track became training regimens for the gridiron star.

And it didn’t hurt that he was pretty good at them, too.

Kutterer went from a single-event competitor as a sophomore to an out-of-place runner as a junior — he ran the 800-meter dash. But the continual development turned Kutterer into the sprinter his coach always envisioned this past spring.

Kutterer qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and triple jump.

“I always knew I’d be a football guy,” Kutterer said. “Basketball and track, I knew that they would help me improve my football game. Basketball, with that hand-eye coordination and vertical jump; and track, just that sprinter speed. I knew that those sports would make me a better football player.”

They did.

Tongue River football finished second in the state in rushing at 248 yards per game — 6.2 yards per attempt ranked the team first. Kutterer rushed for 147.5 yards a game — 8.2 per attempt. He finished with 2,621 all-purpose yards as a senior and 28 touchdowns.

He and his coach both credited his breakaway speed. Simply put, defenders couldn’t catch him.

“Throughout my sophomore football season, I was still a slow guy,” Kutterer said. “Junior year, I remember breaking off a long run, and no one caught me. I could hear my coach screaming from the sideline, ‘Track speed. Track speed.’”

Now Hanson has a model he can point to when younger athletes strive to get where Kutterer got — state championships and college scholarships.

“I know you’re a football guy,” Hanson told Kutterer and other athletes at the school. “I don’t want you to be a track guy. I want you to say, ‘This is what I’m going to do to get ready for the fall; I’m going to run my tail off all spring, and I’m going to get faster.’

“And that’s what he did. He bought into that, and it really paid off.”

Kutterer hopes his ability to gain the most out of each specific activity will continue to motivate him as he makes another transition at Wyoming. Kutterer spent most of his football career playing both sides of the ball at a number of positions. He was Tongue River’s go-to guy.

But at UW, he’ll be asked to hone those skills into one specific position — of which he’s not sure of, yet — and he’ll look to his adjustments during track and basketball seasons as a building block for maximizing his potential at one position.

“I’m going to be taking in all these little things that I’ve learned from the different sports seasons,” Kutterer said. “I can take that and use it to help me become a better football player.”

“Obviously he gets a lot of recognition,” Hanson said of his star athlete. “But it’s well earned. I hope it makes others hungry to see what he’s been able to become, and he did it the right way.”