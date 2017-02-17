Kukuchka named this week’s Summit Award winner

SHERIDAN — Lillian “Lilli” Kukuchka has been selected as this week’s Summit Award winner. Kukuchka, daughter of Spencer and Amber Kukuchka, is a senior at Sheridan High School with a cumulative GPA of 3.959.

She loves being a big sister and spending time with her two younger brothers, being outdoors, studying and reading. Her favorite subjects are math and science and this year she is tackling AP calculus, AP statistics and chemistry. She has received academic letters for the last three years.

Although Kukuchka’s career at SHS has produced an impressive academic resume, this is not the complete picture. She has also been active in many extracurricular activities: volleyball, basketball, track, an internship, community service work and she maintains a job. Her participation and hard work in “We The People” her junior year for her AP government course afforded her the opportunity to compete at nationals in Washington, D.C.

The highlight of Kukuchka’s day is working as a certified nursing assistant at a local nursing home, which fits nicely with her plans of pursuing a career as a nurse practitioner. She completed an 18-week internship at Easter Seals, working with clients on their academic and daily living goals. The internship, she commented, “humbled her” and taught her that no matter how hard something is it can be achieved with hard work and a positive attitude.

It is no surprise that teachers would have high praise for Kukuchka. Nancy Crowe, Kukuchka’s AP calculus teacher, has this to say, “Lilli has an infectious energy that radiates throughout the room. Her joie ‘de vivre is contagious and makes even the most tedious task enjoyable. It is great fun to teach her. Her intellect is matched by her enthusiasm for learning and her eagerness to learn and master the next hardest thing. I think she has surprised herself with her ability in calculus, but she just loves to learn so she doesn’t seem to notice that it’s a subject some people see as fairly difficult. She pairs her wonderfully positive attitude with a constant smile and a kind word for everyone. She has great intellectual ability as well as an extremely kind and generous soul.”

Kukuchka touts that being in Crowe’s class has, “given her more confidence in her own abilities.” She goes on to say that Crowe is, “there for her students and provides a guide to enhance one’s independent learning. All the teachers I have encountered at SHS are truly great mentors who have helped me figure out my style of learning and grow as a student.”

By far, Kukuchka’s role model is her father, who is a police officer for the city and, with age, Kukuchka began to realize just how taxing his job can be. Her drive to take care of those she loves comes from his dedication to his family’s success and growth. She goes on to say, “I could not have matured into the young lady I am without the occasional tough love that came with a lesson. These lessons have taught me so much more than I could learn in any classroom. As I get older, I realize just how many small things I have learned from being my father’s daughter.”

Ed Fessler captured Kukuchka’s drive and spirit in the following, “Lilli is a young lady that sets personal goals and works diligently to accomplish them. She has an infectious positive energy about herself. It is my perception that Lilli is profoundly respected by both her peers and faculty of SHS.”

Lilli, Academics for All wishes you all the best in your future endeavors and congratulate you on your Summit Award!