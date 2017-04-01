Kudos earned

The Sheridan Press has a storied past. The more than 100-year-old newspaper — which has been locally owned since 1887 — has seen editors and publishers come and go, reporters move on to other news organizations and years of newspapers stacked in vaults collect smudges as people flip through their pages.

Among all of that, The Press has had some pretty amazing members of its staff. I let this story slide for awhile, getting wrapped up in the hustle and bustle of the day to day, but felt it still deserved to be told.

In January, I attended the Wyoming Press Association’s winter convention at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. I attended training sessions and board meetings and talked business with a variety of people in the building.

But, one moment that stood out was when Bruce Moats received an award that rarely is given.

Moats currently works as an attorney, representing Wyoming newspapers in legal efforts to maintain open access to government meetings and activities. I have called him many times for advice on various situations. But before that role, Moats worked in news, first for the Lovell Chronicle, then for The Sheridan Press. In 1984 he started as a reporter in Sheridan and in 1987 he was named editor. During his tenure at The Press, the newspaper was named the top daily newspaper in the state. He earned the same distinction for weekly papers when he worked for the newspaper in Lovell.

Moats knows news.

In January, the WPA recognized Moats with the Milton Chilcott Award, which has only been given out four times in more than 20 years. The award is reserved for people who put extraordinary effort — as Moats did — into protecting access to government and public documents. The award is also named for a Sheridan newspaper man. Chilcott was a longtime newspaper publisher and free press activist. He was publisher of The Press from 1969-1988.

Moats helped The Press out on more than one occasion. Most notably, 2014-2015, he represented The Press in a case that went all the way to the Wyoming Supreme Court. The Press argued that Sheridan County School District 2 held illegal public meetings to discuss a proposed multimillion dollar athletic facility. SCSD2 disagreed.

In the end, Moats successfully argued the case before the Wyoming Supreme Court, which ordered the school board to release to The Press minutes from those executive sessions.

Another case in which Moats represented The Press focused on access to city documents regarding the hiring of a new police chief.

The bottom line? Moats has left a long, deep, lasting impact on the news industry in Wyoming. He has also left an impression on the young journalists with which he has worked, me included.

Each year that I attend the WPA convention or, now, a WPA board meeting, it seems there are jokes and stories to be told about Moats. In addition, each day I walk into my office tucked into the corner of the newsroom at The Sheridan Press, I walk past the awards I know he helped The Press earn. He set the bar high.



