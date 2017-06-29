Koltiska earns scholarship

SHERIDAN — Western Washington University student Paden Koltiska, the son of Justin and Jody Koltiska of Sheridan, has received the $1,000 Alumni Association Trunkey Leader Scholarship for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The scholarship is awarded to students making a difference in their communities and contributing greatly to the university by actively participating in campus life.

Koltiska graduated from Sheridan High School in 2017. Koltiska is an undergraduate student at Western who is double majoring in theatre and business.