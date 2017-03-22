Kobza speaks against Legislature’s decisions

BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 board members and Superintendent Marty Kobza continue to speak out against the Wyoming Legislature’s approach to budget cuts.

Kobza claimed that in the past decade, the Legislature has taken nearly $2.7 billion from the state’s School Foundation Account and put it to other uses.

He cited 2009 legislation that swept funds from the school foundation account that exceeds $100 million into the School Capital Construction Account. He also argued against the Legislature’s 2006 decision to divert funds from the School Foundation Account to establish the Hathaway Student Scholarship Fund and the Excellence in Higher Education Fund.

Additionally, Kobza said the state has funds that are unaccounted for that could help school districts. Schools could use the interest generated by the state’s rainy day fund and additional dollars coming from state land mineral lease sales, he claimed.

“By the end of this year, we may have $750 million or more of new revenue in Wyoming — all of which is totally unaccounted for in the state budget,” Kobza wrote in a February newsletter. “A portion of this money could ensure the proper funding of schools across the state.

“There is a lot of revenue in the state,” Kobza added. “This financial crisis that we appear to be in maybe isn’t as extreme as it seems.”

House Bill 236, passed during the 2017 session, reduced statewide school funding by $34 million. While final figures have yet to come in, SCSD1 stands to lose more than $400,000 in the coming fiscal year. The district will look to address the cuts by reducing the number of teachers through attrition and educational program cuts.

“It’s sad, and it’s a real impact,” Kobza said. “Legislators didn’t appear to understand that as they went through the legislative session.”

SCSD1 board chair Gary Reynolds said the board will continue to monitor the district’s financial situation. Board members met with administrators Wednesday morning to discuss strategic planning and next steps in the budget process.

“It’s a matter of becoming leaner than we already are,” Reynolds said. “We are trying to keep everything away from impacting students in the classroom.”

In other news:

• As the first day of the 2017-18 school year will take place on the same day that a solar eclipse will pass through Wyoming, SCSD1 officials will explore the option of taking a school field trip to the areas where the eclipse can be seen.

• The board plans to write a letter of support for the construction of the Doubleday Sports Complex.