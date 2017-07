SHERIDAN — Diane Knutson will direct the Community Concert Band for the July 25 Concerts in the Park.

Set to begin at 7:30 p.m., Knutson will aim to bring out the best in the musicians participating in the band as they perform a variety of music.

Concerts in the Park take place every Tuesday through Aug. 22 at the Kendrick Park band shell. The concerts are free and open to the public.